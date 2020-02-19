3 injured in Lucknow plywood factory fire, rescue operations continue

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:33 IST

At least three labourers were injured when a fire broke out in a plywood factory at a crowded residential locality in Bazarkhala area in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Additional DCP West, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the fire broke out in the factory operational in a narrow lane of Aishbagh locality.

Injured labourers have been rushed to the civil hospital, Tripathi said.

He said four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire flames.

Rescue operations are still on, according to a police official.

Locals said that the rescue operation was delayed as fire fighters faced trouble in taking fire tenders inside the crowded locality.

People rushed out of their homes as the fire which engulfed the commercial establishment led to panic in the locality.