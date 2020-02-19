e-paper
3 injured in Lucknow plywood factory fire, rescue operations continue

Additional DCP West, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said the fire broke out in the factory operational in a narrow lane of Aishbagh locality.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Three labourers were injured in a fire in Lucknow’s Aishbagh locality.
Three labourers were injured in a fire in Lucknow's Aishbagh locality. (@ANINewsUP/Twitter)
         

At least three labourers were injured when a fire broke out in a plywood factory at a crowded residential locality in Bazarkhala area in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Injured labourers have been rushed to the civil hospital, Tripathi said.

Injured labourers have been rushed to the civil hospital, Tripathi said.

He said four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire flames.

Rescue operations are still on, according to a police official.

Locals said that the rescue operation was delayed as fire fighters faced trouble in taking fire tenders inside the crowded locality.

People rushed out of their homes as the fire which engulfed the commercial establishment led to panic in the locality.

