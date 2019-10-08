e-paper
3 killed after Uma Bharti’s nephew rams car into motorbike in MP

The SP said the case was registered on the basis of a statement by Ganesh Ahirwar, 48, an eyewitness, who claimed that Lodhi was on the driver's seat when his SUV hit the motorcycle of Brijendra Ahirwar near Papawani village of the district. Lodhi fled from the spot after the accident.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:18 IST
Anupam Pateriya
Anupam Pateriya
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Eyewitnesses claimed that the SUV belonged to BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi which mowed down three people.
Eyewitnesses claimed that the SUV belonged to BJP MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi which mowed down three people.
         

Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against Rahul Lodhi, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and nephew of former union minister Uma Bharti, after his vehicle reportedly rammed into a motor-bike killing three people, police said on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Brijendra Ahirwar, 26, and Nandram Ahirwar, 30, both residents of Barethi village, police said.

Anurag Sujania, Superintendent of Police, Tikamgarh said, “An FIR has been registered against Rahul Lodhi, who is an MLA from Khargapur constituency of Tikamgarh district, under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (for rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.”

The SP said the case was registered on the basis of a statement by Ganesh Ahirwar, 48, an eyewitness, who claimed that Lodhi was on the driver’s seat when his SUV hit the motorcycle of Brijendra Ahirwar near Papawani village of the district. Lodhi fled from the spot after the accident.

Brijendra and one of the pillion riders, Nandram, died on the spot, while Madan Ahirwar died on the way to a hospital in Jhansi.

Lodhi, however, said that his vehicle was not involved in the accident.

“I was in Futer village, 20 km away from the spot, in my constituency and my driver was coming to pick me up. My vehicle was passing from the (Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur) road at the time of accident,” he claimed.

According to the MLA, the accident involved two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle.

“My driver informed me about the accident and I alerted the local police station,” Lodhi said.

According to the police, no arrests have been made so far.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:18 IST

