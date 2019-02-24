 3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

3 Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

The gunfight erupted after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers along with Jharkhand Police, launched a special operation in the district.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2019 14:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ranchi
Maoists,Maoists killed in Jharkhand,Jharkhand
Three Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Sunday, a CRPF official said.(Representative Image/PTI File Photo)

Three Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Sunday, a CRPF official said.

The gunfight erupted after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers along with Jharkhand Police, launched a special operation in the district.

“We have recovered the three bodies as well as two AK-47 rifles, two .315 mm rifles and one pistol,” the official said, adding the operation was ongoing.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 14:44 IST

tags

more from india