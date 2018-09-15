Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 15, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

3 militants killed, 5 trapped inside house in Kashmir’s Kulgam; gunfight on

Between Thursday and Friday, security forces had shot dead three militants in Reasi in Jammu region.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2018 08:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir encounter,terrorist attack,gunfight
Security forces have shot dead three militants in an encounter with security in Kulgam district’s Chowgam in Kashmir early Saturday morning.(PTI File Photo)

Security forces have shot dead three militants in an encounter in Kulgam district’s Chowgam in Kashmir early Saturday morning.

Five more militants are said be trapped and are hiding inside a house.

Train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended.

Between Thursday and Friday, security forces had shot dead three militants in Reasi in Jammu region.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 07:49 IST

tags

more from india