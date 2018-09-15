3 militants killed, 5 trapped inside house in Kashmir’s Kulgam; gunfight on
Between Thursday and Friday, security forces had shot dead three militants in Reasi in Jammu region.india Updated: Sep 15, 2018 08:17 IST
Security forces have shot dead three militants in an encounter in Kulgam district’s Chowgam in Kashmir early Saturday morning.
Five more militants are said be trapped and are hiding inside a house.
Train services between Baramulla-Qazigund have been suspended.
First Published: Sep 15, 2018 07:49 IST