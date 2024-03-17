 3 Rohingyas, trying to board train to reach Hyderabad, arrested in Tripura: Cops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
3 Rohingyas, trying to board train to reach Hyderabad, arrested in Tripura: Cops

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Mar 17, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Police have identified the arrested accused as Abdul Rashid ( 24), Mohammad Yusuf (23) and Mohammad Hamid (23), all residents of neighbouring Myanmar

Agartala: Three Rohingya migrants were arrested from Agartala railway station in Tripura on Sunday while trying to board a train to Hyderabad, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the arrested accused as Abdul Rashid ( 24), Mohammad Yusuf (23) and Mohammad Hamid (23), all residents of neighbouring Myanmar.

A case was lodged with the government railway police (GRP) station. GRP officer-in-charge Tapas Das said that a team noticed them due to their suspicious movements. They were detained and interrogated during which they informed that they were Rohingyas.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio entered the Indian territory eight years ago through West Bengal and went to Hyderabad. Later, they came to Tripura to enter Bangladesh but could not do so due to tightened security ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said police.

Last year, a total of 744 people, including 112 Rohingya migrants, 337 Bangladeshi nationals and 295 Indians were arrested for illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border in separate incidents, according to a Border Security Force (BSF) report.

In 2022, the BSF detained 369 persons, including 59 Rohingya, 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals.

Earlier last year, Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha identified Rohingya infiltration inside India through Tripura, drug menace, crime syndicates, and road mishaps as major challenges to law and order situation.

3 Rohingyas, trying to board train to reach Hyderabad, arrested in Tripura: Cops
