3 terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Kupwara as army foils infiltration bid

Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid near Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Indian Army said on Sunday. The infiltration bid was foiled in the Keran sector of Kupwara on the Line of Control (LoC). (Representational image)

The infiltration bid was foiled in the Keran sector of Kupwara on LoC. “Three terrorists have been eliminated in the on-going anti-infiltration operation on the LoC in Keran sector along with recovery of weapons and other war-like stores,” the strategic Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The army said that the operation was still going on. Information about the identity of the slain terrorists have not been released yet.

An official of the police control room, Kupwara said they are yet to receive any information about the operation.

The operation comes just a week after security forces killed six terrorists in two separate gunfights in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on July 6 and 7 even as the Army lost two of its soldiers who were killed in the gunfights.

Four terrorists and one soldier were killed on July 6 in Chinigam, while another soldier died in Modergam. The remaining two terrorists were killed on July 7 as the Modergam operation concluded.

On June 23, a terrorist was killed in an anti-infiltration operation by security forces near LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Indian Army had foiled the infiltration bid by a group of terrorists to sneak into the valley near Basgrain village on the LoC in Uri sector by challenging the infiltrating group leading to exchange of fire.

In April, Army killed two infiltrators in Uri near Rustam post. The army later blamed Pakistani forces for giving cover-fire to two infiltrators who were killed by the security forces near Sabura nullah on the LoC in the Uri sector. It was the first infiltration attempt of the year, which was averted by the alert forces.

In November last year, the army had foiled a similar infiltration bid in the Uri sector and neutralised two terrorists.