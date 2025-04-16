3 workers killed as steel storage unit falls on them at mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Three workers were killed and two others injured when a steel storage unit for pulses fell on them while they were working at a mill in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Manorma Jain Dal Mill located in the MIDC area of Yavatmal.(Pixabay/representative )

The incident took place at Manorma Jain Dal Mill located in the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area in Yavatmal on Tuesday evening, they said.

The storage unit broke and fell on five workers, a police official said.

Three workers were killed in the incident. Two other workers suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said.

Two of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh and one hailed from Wardha district in Maharashtra, the police said.