e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

3-year-old girl dies as drunk father slams her on floor in UP

Govind Lodhi, of Nayakherha, was an alcoholic and used to fight with his wife almost everyday, Maurawan Station House Officer Anil Singh said.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Unnao
Police said no complaint has so far been registered and further action will be initiated on the basis of a complaint and the postmortem report.
Police said no complaint has so far been registered and further action will be initiated on the basis of a complaint and the postmortem report.(HT image)
         

A three-year-old girl died in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district after her father, who was drunk, allegedly slammed her on the floor, police said on Sunday.

Govind Lodhi, of Nayakherha, was an alcoholic and used to fight with his wife almost everyday, Maurawan Station House Officer Anil Singh said.

Lodhi’s wife, Gudiya, said he used to beat her up after getting drunk. “My daughter after seeing this, used to hug me,” she said.

On Saturday, this angered Lodhi and he slammed her on the floor, the woman said.

Police said no complaint has so far been registered and further action will be initiated on the basis of a complaint and the postmortem report.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 22:17 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Ram Jethmalani Passes AwayHTLS 2019Chhichhore reviewChandrayaan 2Isro chief K SivanAlia BhattRam Jethmalani DeathArticle 370England vs AustraliaRam Jethmalani
top news
    latest news
      don't miss