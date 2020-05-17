e-paper
Home / India News / 30 cities to have maximum curbs during lockdown 4.0: Here’s a complete list

30 cities to have maximum curbs during lockdown 4.0: Here’s a complete list

The reason for minimal relaxations in these 30 municipal areas is the high concentration of Covid-19 cases which have been detected in these cities.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 00:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The guidelines for lockdown 4.0 have been designed by the Union government to start economic activity at a standstill for over 54 days now across India.
With lockdown 3.0 ending on Sunday night, these 30 cities across the country are likely to have the maximum restrictions during the next phase of the lockdown soon to be in place from May 18. The reason for minimal relaxations in these 30 municipal areas is the high concentration of Covid-19 cases which have been detected in these cities. Most of these cities have a number of areas which are still containment zones or fall under red zones. Though some of them have not reported fresh coronavirus positive cases for some time, there are others where the number of positive patients increases day by day.

Thirty municipal areas including metro cities Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata account for almost 80% of India’s coronavirus cases and are likely to have the maximum restrictions under the Home Ministry’s lockdown 4.0 rules, according to the Union health ministry.

The third round of the lockdown, first imposed on March 24 midnight, is due to end in about 24 hours.

These 30 cities in various states will have the maximum restrictions during lockdown 4.0.

(Maharashtra)

1. Brihanmumbai

2. Thane

3. Pune

4. Solapur

5. Nashik

6. Aurangabad

7. Palghar

(Tamil Nadu)

8. Greater Chennai

9. Tiruvallur

10. Cuddalore

11. Chengalpattu

12. Ariyalur

13. Villupuram

(Gujarat)

14. Ahmedabad

15. Surat

16. Vadodara

(Rajasthan)

17. Jaipur

18. Jodhpur

19. Udaipur

(West Bengal)

20. Kolkata

21. Howrah

(Madhya Pradesh)

22. Indore

23. Bhopal

(Uttar Pradesh)

24. Agra

25. Meerut

(Telangana)

26. Greater Hyderabad

(Andhra Pradesh)

27. Kurnool

(Punjab)

28. Amritsar

(Odisha)

29. Berhampur

(NCR)

30. Delhi.

The guidelines for lockdown 4.0 have been designed by the Union government to start economic activity at a standstill for over 54 days now and at the same time continue some of the restrictions in municipal areas that have reported a large proportion of Covid-19 positive cases.

These 30 cities are spread across 12 states. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for over one-third of these municipalities. Gujarat and Rajasthan have three cities each in the list and West Bengal has Kolkata and Howrah—the two main cities of the eastern state.

