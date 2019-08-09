30 killed, over 50 missing as flood situation aggravates in Kerala

india

Rains continued to batter Kerala with landslides and floods throwing life out of gear, leaving 30 people dead over the past three days and authorities scrambling to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

The deluge has paralysed normal life in the state. Thousands continue to remain stranded in several affected areas due to crippled rail, road and air traffic. Two major landslides were reported in Wayanad and Malappuram and according to locals more than 50 people were feared trapped. Rescue operations were hampered at many places due to bad weather.

In Malappuram, a major landslide came to light on Friday, at least 14 hours after the mishap. Some of those who managed to escape said at least 40 people were still trapped in their flattened houses covered in mud and slush. Nilambur legislator PV Anwar later confirmed many were trapped in Kavalapara after a portion of a hill caved in on a settlement. A team of army and National Disaster Response rushed to the spot.

A similar landslide was reported in Puthamala is Wayanad on Thursday night. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said big and small 24 landslides were reported in different parts of the state. “We are doing everything possible to save lives. We have learned many lessons from last year’s tragedy. So this time we are more vigilant and prepared,” he said asking people to co-operate with ongoing rescue operations.

The met department has declared red alert in nine districts. The chief minister, who held an emergency meeting this morning, said some of the areas have been receiving “severe rains” in last 24 hours and toll is likely to go up.

The Cochin International Airport was closed till Sunday as rain waters reached the runaway. During last year’s flood it was closed for two weeks. Many flights were later diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur.

Railways also suspended services along busy Ernakulam-Alappuzha section. Many areas in Wayanad, Idukki and Pathanamhitta were cut off after roads were washed away in flash floods and landslips.

Services on a 100-km stretch from Palakkad to Kuttipuram that runs parallel to Bharathappuzha River and from Feroke to Kallai have been suspended, a Southern Railway release said.

Examinations of the Kerala Public Service Commission and various universities across the state, scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed, officials said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament from Wayanad has spoken to Prime Minister narendra Modi seeking urgent help in the region. “The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” his Wayanad office tweeted.

As per latest reports, there has been 260 mm of rainfall in Wayanad and in this Kerala district alone, close to 10,000 people are holed up in various relief camps.

