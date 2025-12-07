3,000 pieces of baggage delivered, 610 crore refunded: IndiGo crisis inches towards stability

The ministry of civil aviation on Sunday said the flight operations run by the IndiGo airlines, which remained impacted for sixth day today, are stabilising at a ‘fast pace’, adding that IndiGo flight operations have shown ‘steady improvement’ today. A passenger seen enquiring to IndiGo staff at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport as IndiGo’s flight disruptions continue nationwide, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Naveen Sharma/ANI)

“IndiGo’s flight operations have increased from 706 on 05.12.25 to 1,565 on 06.12.25 and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of today,” the ministry said in a statement as it highlighted the steps taken to address the massive scale of flight disruptions that caused inconvenience to thousands of passengers across the country since Tuesday with cancellations and delays.

“Air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace. All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo’s performance has shown steady improvement today, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels,” the ministry said.

Govt's refunds deadline.

Earlier on Saturday, the government had ordered IndiGo to refund all the passengers latest by 8:00pm, Sunday (December 7). The ministry said IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling ₹610 crore. “No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations,” it said, adding that dedicated support cells have been set up to ‘proactively’ assist passengers on refunds and rebooking issues.

3,000 baggage returned to passengers

The ministry said that the airlines delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to the owners as of Saturday after it was asked to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to disruptions within 48 hours. “Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process,” it said.

DGCA's show-cause notice to IndiGo boss

IndiGo also faces another deadline as the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers, holding him directly accountable for “significant lapses in planning, oversight, and resource management”. He was given 24 hours to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated for violations that precipitated the country’s worst aviation crisis in years.