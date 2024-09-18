30-year-old man attempts suicide at metro station in Bengaluru: Cops

A 30-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping onto the metro tracks in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, a police officer said. A 30-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping onto the metro tracks in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon (File photo)

Jnanabharati police inspector MS Ravi said: “The incident took place at around 2.13 pm at Jnanabharati Station on the Purple Line. During investigations, it was revealed that the deceased used to work as a manager at an electronics showroom on Mysore Road. He is originally from Bihar.”

“The quick action of the metro staff averted the tragedy. The station controller and his team immediately activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS), which halted the train in time, allowing them to safely rescue the man without him receiving any injury. He was eventually removed safely and handed over to the police for further inquiry,” he said.

He further said that due to the incident the metro services were temporarily disrupted, with operations resuming at 2.31 pm. “During the 17-minute interruption, two trains ran on a short loop between Challaghatta and Mysore Road Metro Stations,” according to a statement from the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).