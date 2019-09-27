31-yr-old held for trying to rob 3 banks after watching Hollywood film

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:37 IST

A 31-year-old man accused of attempting burglaries in three different banks after watching Hollywood movies on YouTube, was arrested on Thursday in Kotdwar town of Pauri Garhwal district, police officials said.

According to police, the accused identified as one Vikul Rathi, a resident of Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) was arrested during the investigation of a burglary attempt in the main branch of the District Co-operative Bank in Kotdwar on the intervening night of September 15-16.

“During the investigation of the case, CCTV footages were found which pointed to his involvement. He was able to break into the bank and then tried to break the strong room to steal the cash but failed. By then, the sun had also risen and he had to flee but not before stealing two rifles of security guards kept inside the bank,” Dileep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police said.

On Thursday, the police got an input about his presence in Najibabad area after which he was rounded up and arrested.

“Police recovered the two stolen rifles from his possession and also seized his motorbike used in the crime. During interrogation he confessed to attempting burglary in at least two more banks in Bijnor where too he had failed. He had planned them after watching a Hollywood movie on YouTube in which the antagonist is shown breaking into a bank all alone and cutting into the strong room to steal cash. He was inspired by that,” Kunwar said.

During interrogation, the police also found that he hails from a well-off family, having about 20 acres of agricultural land and a wedding point in his village. He is also the only child of his parents.

“However, he planned to loot the bank to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh which he had taken from a private bank. Apart from this, it was found that he started getting a thrill in attempting burglary after watching Hollywood movies. He attempted an earlier robbery in his village bank on September 11 and 15 before attempting the third one. He was trying to attempt the fourth one in Kotdwar for which he had done a reccee but before that he was nabbed,” added Kunwar.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of IPC and he was presented before the court which sent him to jail.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 15:37 IST