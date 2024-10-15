38-year-old man dies by suicide after killing wife, 2 children in Bengaluru: Police

A 38-year-old cab driver in Yelahanka taluk, who had been residing in Bengaluru, allegedly poisoned his 30-year-old wife and two minor daughters aged three and five, before taking his own life, police said. A 38-year-old cab driver in Yelahanka taluk, who had been residing in Bengaluru, allegedly poisoned his 30-year-old wife and two minor daughters aged three and five, before taking his own life (File photo)

The incident took place on Sunday night near Rajanukunte in Yelahanka Taluk. Police said that the man allegedly first gave poison to his children, then his wife, before hanging himself, police further said.

The incident came to light when the house owner noticed that the family had not opened the door in the morning. After unsuccessful attempts to contact the family, the driver’s brother was notified.

The brother rushed to the residence and found bodies of his brother and the family. He then immediately informed the Rajanukunte police station.

Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police CK Baba said the driver had moved from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru about five to six years ago, was working for ride-hailing companies to sustain his family.

“When his brother arrived and found no response to phone calls, he forced the door open and discovered that the man had hanged himself,” the SP said, adding that an investigation has been launched to know the reason behind the deaths.

“We are treating this as two separate cases — one of murder, involving the poisoning of the woman and children, and the other being the driver’s suicide. We are gathering more details from family members and close contacts to understand any potential underlying causes,” the superintendent of police added.