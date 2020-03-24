39 booked in Rajasthan for spreading Covid-19 rumours

jaipur

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:05 IST

The Rajasthan Police has arrested 39 people across the state for spreading rumours about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak over the past five days, said Bhagwan Lal Soni, additional director general of police, crime.

Soni said that out of the 39, 26 were booked under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and the rest under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 151 of the CrPC pertains to arrest to prevent commission of a cognisable offence, and Section 505 of the IPC refers to punishment for incitement of any class or community to commit any offence against any other class or community. The punishment for violation of Section 505 of the IPC can be imprisonment for three years, or fine, or both. It is a non-bailable offence.

“The people who created the fake messages were booked under Section 505 of IPC and those who circulated the messages were booked under section 151 of CrPC,” said Soni.

The 13 arrested for creating fake messages include eight from Udaipur, three from Jaipur, and one each from Dausa and Hanumangarh. Those booked for circulating fake messages include four each from Alwar and Jhunjhunu, three from Srigangangar, two each from Sirohi, Pali, Bikaner and Ajmer and one each from Bharatpur, Bhiwadi, Dungarpur and Jaislamer, Soni added.

Seven people were arrested for not following state government March 22 order of lockdown, including a ban on public transport. Of the seven booked under Section 188 of IPC, which deals with disobedience of government orders, four are from Jaipur, and one each from Ajmer, Sriganganagar and Bikaner. The state government banned private vehicles from the midnight on March 23 and closed all toll plazas on state highways.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged people to stay indoors during the lockdown and warned that if the order is not followed, the government would be forced to impose curfew.

On Monday, Jaipur traffic police seized 111 commercial vehicles for violation of Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The infringement refers to vehicles that were plying without certificate of registration permit.

Rajasthan has reported 32 Covid-19 positive cases till Monday (March 23).