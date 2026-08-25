Govt school repairs, teacher vacancies, digital access: CJP poses 6 key questions to education ministers

Cockroach Janta Party founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Monday wrote an open letter to the education ministers of all states, asking them to answer basic questions regarding the condition of government schools in India. Abhijeet Dipke urged the ministers to treat the condition of public education as an “urgent priority” (L-HT and R-Reuters)

In his letter, Dipke said that even after 80 years of independence, government schools in India lack access to safe drinking water, functional washrooms, proper classrooms and even something as “basic” as benches.

“How can we expect our country to progress when children are still struggling for the most basic facilities required to get an education?”

He urged the ministers to treat the condition of public education as an “urgent priority” and work to improve schools on a war footing. However, he said that before any work could begin, people deserve to know where India stands today, and laid out six questions.

How many government schools in the state have been renovated in the last five years, and how many currently require repairs or complete renovation?

How many teaching positions are currently sanctioned, how many are filled, and how many remain vacant?

How much money has been allocated to government schools in the last five years, and how much of it has actually been spent?

How many additional government schools are required to ensure that every child has reasonable access to quality education?

Apart from teaching, what non-teaching duties and responsibilities are assigned to government school teachers?

How many government schools currently have adequate access to computers and digital learning facilities, clean and functional toilets, and proper sports facilities and equipment for children? Dipke stressed that it is not about politics or government, but the future of the children. He said that every student deserves a safe classroom, access to clean drinking water, functional toilets, benches and a teacher to teach them, irrespective of where they are born or financial status.

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“We hope your ministry will make this information public and take urgent steps to ensure that no child is denied a dignified education because of inadequate infrastructure,” the letter read.