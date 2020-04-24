39 Brus booked for entering Tripura from Mizoram amidst Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:58 IST

The Tripura Police on Thursday filed a case against as many as 39 Bru migrants for entering the state from Mizoram during Covid-19 lockdown.

Currently, they are under institutional quarantine.

All of them were at Naisingpara camp located at Kanchanpur in North District of Tripura, more than 180 kilometres from Agartala. Naisingpara is one of the six Bru camps. Currently, around 4,000 Bru families are settled in six camps - three each at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of the district.

All these Brus entered the state on April 15 and 16 through a jungle from Mizoram, according to police.

A police official on the condition of anonymity said that they have registered cases against them under Sections 188 and 269 of Indian Penal Code and 51(b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“We took the case on April 19 as they have violated the government rule by entering the state amidst lockdown. The matter is under investigation,” the official said.

In the preliminary investigation, the police found that they got permission from Mizoram’s local council to leave the state.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become free from coronavirus after its second Covid-19 patient tested negative.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.