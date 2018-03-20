39 Indians killed in Iraq: Govt delayed information, gave false hope to families, says Congress

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government over “the delay” in announcing the death 39 Indian construction workers and giving false hope to the families of the men who were abducted by Islamic State in Iraq in 2014.

The bodies were found in a mass grave and DNA tests confirmed they were the men who went missing from Mosul, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj told the Rajya Sabha.

“This is saddening for every Indian, rest I would ask why was this information was delayed by the government, they should tell how it happened, when they died,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told mediapersons. “ Also, the way government gave high hopes to the families was not right.”

Swaraj told the House that the authorities in Baghdad helped in identifying the bodies and the conformation came on Monday.

I’m shocked to hear that 39 Indians who were in captivity since 2014, in Iraq, are now confirmed dead.



My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lived in hope, that their loved ones will return unharmed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you today. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 20, 2018

Congress leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that the governments at the states and Centre give financial assistance to the families as well as jobs.

“The Congress offers condolences to families of those who were killed in Iraq. We are with their families in this painful and sad time,” Azad said outside Parliament.

The government tried to verify facts on the ground and got DNA tests done as it was getting different information from different sources, said minister of state for external affairs VK Singh, who had visited Iraq last year to gather information on the missing men.

“It is the job of the Opposition to take things the wrong way. I do not want to say anything about it,” the former army chief said.

There was hope but the situation deteriorated and the chances of the men being alive seemed slim, he said, adding the government was firm that it would declare the men dead only after it had full evidence.

“We had expected this, it should have been announced earlier, it was known since much earlier,” Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said.

Shattered at the heart-wrenching news from @SushmaSwaraj that the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, most of whom were Punjabis, are dead. My heart goes out to the families who had been living in hope since their reported abduction by ISIS in 2014. Prayers with all of them. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 20, 2018

A group of 40 Indian workers, most of them from Punjab, were taken hostage by IS when it overran Mosul, Iraq’s second biggest city, in 2014.

Harjit Masih, who managed to escape the abductors, had said rest of the group was gunned down in a desert near Badush on June 15, 2014.

Swaraj didn’t say where the men were killed but said the bodies were recovered from Badush, around 50km northwest of Mosul.

Several mass graves were found after IS was driven out of its stronghold in June 2017 following which the government collected DNA samples of the families.

Offering condolences, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded government jobs and financial assistance for the families.