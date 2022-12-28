39 international travellers tested positive in 3 days at Indian airports: Report

At least 39 international travellers arriving in India have tested positive during the random tests being carried out by the Centre at airports, PTI reported. This comes at a time when Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to visit New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport tomorrow to review the arrangements made to screen foreign travellers.

The Centre is likely to make it compulsory for the passengers arriving from China and other affected countries from next week. Official sources told PTI that the next 40 days will be crucial as the country might witness a Covid-19 surge in January.

Also read | Covid drills at hospitals; case count remains low

"Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia.... This has been a trend," a Health ministry official said.

The government might make it compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore to fill up 'Air Suvidha' forms.

With a global surge in Covid-19 cases in China and several other countries, India has begun to maintain a close watch on the pandemic ahead of New Year.

Though the government - Centre or states - have not imposed any restriction on celebrations, but have urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Hospitals across the country conducted a mock drill to ensure readiness to deal with any eventuality related to Covid-19.

Read | 'Our immunity robust... but...': Ex-AIIMS director to HT amid China Covid surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and health minister Mansukh Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases. The government has directed that the preparedness of beds, ventilators, oxygen, emergency drugs and healthcare professionals be checked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON