3-year-old girl dies of suffocation after parents forget her in car while attending wedding in Rajasthan's Kota

A three-year-old girl died after being locked in a car when her parents forgot her while attending a wedding in Rajasthan's Kota, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, citing police. The incident took place in Jorawarpura village on Wednesday evening, and the police identified the deceased girl as Gorvika Nagar. The police said that Gorvika's family denied any autopsy and also refused any police proceedings regarding the incident. (Pic used for representation) (File)(Sourced Image)

She was locked in the car for almost two hours, and by the time the family realised she was in the vehicle, she had died. The police said that Gorvika's family denied any autopsy and also refused any police proceedings regarding the incident.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here's what happened

The victim's father, Pradeep Nagar, along with his wife and two daughters, went to Jorawarpura village in Kota to attend a wedding function.

After reaching the venue, Gorvika's mother and elder sister got out of the car, and her father went to park it. Pradeep Nagar thought Gorvika had left with his wife and elder daughter, so he locked the car after parking it. Meanwhile, Gorvika's mother thought she was coming with her father.

During the wedding function, the family did not realise that the child had not got out of the car. According to a PTI report quoting Khatoli police station SHO Banna Lal, her father thought she was with her mother, and her mother thought she was with her father.

Finally, after two hours of mingling with different groups during the ceremony, they realised the child was with neither of them and rushed to the parking lot to check on Gorvika.

They found her lying unconscious in the back seat of the car and took her to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

A similar incident occurred in Mumbai

Last month, a seven-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister died of suffocation after being locked in an abandoned car in Mumbai.

Police reported that Sajid Mohammad Shaikh and his sister Muskan Shaikh went outside to play near their one-room home in CGS Colony, Sector 5, Sion Koliwada, around 1.30 pm on April 24.

They entered an abandoned car parked about 100 metres from their home, likely seeking relief from the heat. They were trapped inside, probably because they did not know how to open the doors. Police said that the children's bodies were discovered hours later, drenched in sweat and showing signs of struggle, indicating they had made several attempts to escape. It appears they died from suffocation.