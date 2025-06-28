4 AISATS executives seen ‘partying’ days after Ahmedabad crash fired

Airport services firm Air India SATS Services (AISATS) Private Limited on Friday said it has taken “firm disciplinary action” against four executives for hosting a party at its office, days after a video clip of the gathering sparked criticism. Wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad(Reuters)

Officials in the know of the development said the services of the four executives – chief operating officer Abraham Zachariah, two senior vice-presidents and the head of training – were terminated for their direct involvement in the party that appeared to have been hosted days after the Ahmedabad plane crash.

AISATS is a joint venture between Tata Group-owned Air India and Singapore’s SATS Ltd, a global provider of gateway and food solutions. In India, the company offers a range of airport services, including ground handling and cargo operations.

In a statement, AISATS said it stood in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and expressed regret over the lapse in judgment shown in the internal video.

“At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability,” its spokesperson said.

The statement didn’t mention when the party took place.

The backlash began after a video posted on X on June 20, appeared to show AISATS staff dancing to music during an in-office celebration. Many people criticised the party that appeared to have been hosted just days after the London-bound Air India 171 flight crashed just outside Ahmedabad airport, killing around 260 people.

The video sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling the event insensitive and disrespectful to the victims’ families still mourning their loss. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently investigating the crash of AI-171.