4 dead as chaos erupts at IAF’s air show in Chennai

Chennai: At least four people died and over 50 were hospitalised as a sea of spectators gathered at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday for the Indian Air Force’s air show, amid reports of poor crowd management, lack of traffic planning and inadequate public transport. Tamil Nadu fire and rescue service personnel evacuate a man after he fainted due to heat. (ANI)

While officials could not ascertain the cause of deaths at the show till the time of going to print, reports suggested that the deaths were likely due to dehydration and exhaustion.

The event, held in the open, began at 11am and went on till 1pm.

“More than 50 people are in various hospitals after they complained of dehydration, and exhaustion,” a government official said requesting anonymity.

“More than a 100 were given first aid at hospitals across the city,” the official said.

Read more: IAF’s dazzling aerobatic prowess in Chennai steals hearts, breathtaking display dominate Marina sky

People began gathering for the show at around 7am, and complaints of several roads across the city getting choked started coming in around the same time.

However, soon after the show ended, and the spectators made a beeline to return home, hundreds were stranded on roads, outside railway stations and metro stations. Chennai metro announced an increase in frequency of the trains a few hours after the event began.

Health minister M Subramanian, however, said that the Tamil Nadu government extended full administrative cooperation for the IAF show. “Two health teams with an adequate number of doctors and nurses were deployed at the venue,” Subramanian said. “40 ambulances were stationed with paramedical teams.”

Besides keeping beds ready at government medical colleges, he said adequate temporary toilets and drinking water was in place at the Marina beach.

The event, to commemorate IAF’s 92nd anniversary, has previously earned a spot in the Limca Book of Records for its record attendance of over one million.