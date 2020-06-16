e-paper
Home / India News / 4 minors accidentally lock themselves in a car, 2 die of suffocation

4 minors accidentally lock themselves in a car, 2 die of suffocation

The four cousins in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad were playing and accidentally locked themselves up in the car.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:00 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)
The children were in an unconscious state, police said.
The children were in an unconscious state, police said.
         

Two of four children, all aged between four to seven years, who locked themselves inside a car while playing in Mundha Pande area have died, police said on Monday.

“All four children were found unconscious in a car and they were taken to the hospital. Two of them died and the other two are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Amit Kumar Anand, SP (city) Moradabad.

All the four children are cousins, the said.

“They locked themselves inside the car. When we reached, the children were in an unconscious state. Two of the four children died. The incident occurred at around 8 am,” said a local who owned the car.

