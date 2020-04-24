4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim

india

A four-month-old baby, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) two days ago, died in a hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday morning, officials said.

State health minister KK Shailaja confirmed her death, the fourth in the state due to Covid-19, saying the baby had congenital heart disease and stunted growth problems.

Doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where the baby was admitted on April 21 with a heart problem, said she died of a heart attack after getting infected with the virus.

They also said they don’t know how she contracted the disease.

Both her parents and five doctors, who treated the baby, have been quarantined, officials said. They also said that the swabs of her parents have been sent for tests.