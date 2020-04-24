e-paper
Home / India News / 4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim

4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim

Doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where the baby was admitted on April 21 with a heart problem, said she died of a heart attack after getting infected with the coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram
A woman wearing a face mask amid Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, Kochi, Kerala.
A four-month-old baby, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) two days ago, died in a hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday morning, officials said.

State health minister KK Shailaja confirmed her death, the fourth in the state due to Covid-19, saying the baby had congenital heart disease and stunted growth problems.

Also Read: Kerala CM says more tests needed after 10 more new cases of Covid-19

Doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where the baby was admitted on April 21 with a heart problem, said she died of a heart attack after getting infected with the virus.

They also said they don’t know how she contracted the disease.

Also Read: Kerala weighs reverse quarantine option to protect vulnerable from Covid-19

Both her parents and five doctors, who treated the baby, have been quarantined, officials said. They also said that the swabs of her parents have been sent for tests.

Biggest lesson from Covid-19 is that we need to be self-reliant: PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
Franklin Templeton to close 6 India funds: What does it mean for you
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
