4 more Assamese expatriates from Singapore to testify in Zubeen Garg death case

“Four Assamese expatriates from Singapore will come tomorrow and will appear before the SIT/CID,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said in his Facebook live on Sunday evening.

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. However, recently, Zubeen Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore, which led to his death.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that, after receiving the viscera report of late Zubeen Garg, the CID of Assam police has now got a "definite angle".

"The Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. The CID has got a definite angle into the case and within a few days the entire chronology of Zubeen Garg's death case will be presented before the court," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Rupkamal Kalita, an Assamese expatriate from Singapore, appeared before the SIT/CID and provided his statement.

The SIT Chief further said that the viscera report sent to the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital and the expert committee of doctors will prepare a final report.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sarma emphasised the seriousness with which Singaporean authorities are approaching the investigation and the collaborative efforts underway to gather essential information.

The Chief Minister further expressed optimism about receiving substantial updates soon, as both the Assam government and the Singaporean police work closely on the matter.

"We get a positive response from the NRI Assamese people in Singapore. A significant number of NRI Assamese people in Singapore have assured their cooperation with the ongoing investigation. I hope that we will get a positive response today or tomorrow. Yesterday, Singapore police also sent some queries to Zubeen's family. Singapore is conducting the investigation very seriously. Singapore has sent some vital queries about Zubeen. We collected that from his family and sent it back yesterday. Singapore is also active and from day 1, they want to give us a proper report for conducting the inquiry completely. What's our requirement,crime scene, statement, and we already sent MLAT through the Union Home Ministry, and all documents are with the Singapore Attorney General," he said.