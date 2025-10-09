Zubeen Garg's wife reveals why Sandipan accompanied him to Singapore: ‘He wished to…’

Weeks after popular singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, his cousin Sandipan Garg was arrested by the Assam CID’s special investigation team (SIT). Sandipan, an Assam Police Service (APS) officer posted in Kamrup district, was a close relative of the singer. Zubeen Garg’s wife opens up on why cousin Sandipan joined him in Singapore after cousin's arrest

Speaking about Sandipan, Zubeen’s wife Garima Garg revealed why was Sandipan accompanying the singer on his Singapore journey, saying, he expressed his desire to go with him as he hadn't been abroad before.

Without directly referencing Singapore in her remarks, the Assam icon's wife said: "When Sandipan wished to go with Zubeen...he never went abroad. So this time he said he wanted to go with Zubeen, and he was happy to take him along,” she said.

Garima said she was aware that Sandipan had been summoned and subsequently arrested but declined to comment further. “May be they have got some clue in his statements. The investigation process is on and it is taking its own course, I can't comment anything on it,” Zubeen's wife added.

Following his arrest, the Assam government suspended Sandipan from service with immediate effect.

Sandipan Garg has been remanded into seven days of police custody, becoming the fifth person arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death.

“Today we arrested Sandipan following his interrogation. Since an investigation is underway, I can't reveal more than that,” said MP Gupta, special DGP (CID) Assam Police and head of the 10-member SIT.

Sandipan and Zubeen's relationship

Garima spoke about the bond between Zubeen and Sandipan, describing the singer as “always proud” of his cousin. Sandipan had only recently joined the police force and had previously worked in modelling and acting.

“He did modelling projects with us 3-4 times, he was good in that... Zubeen was always encouraging to new talents and since Sandipan was his first cousin, Zubeen always used to love him and when he got into APS, Zubeen was always proud of him,” Garima said.

She added that Zubeen often boasted about Sandipan to friends and family, calling him “the tallest in the family” and “good-looking.”

The arrest came as the 52-year-old singer, Zubeen Garg, died on September 19 after a swimming accident in Singapore. Sandipan was with him at the time of the incident.