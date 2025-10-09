'Zubeen loved him, was always proud': Singer's wife reacts to his cousin arrest

Popular singer Zubeen Garg's cousin was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Assam CID weeks after the Assam icon's death in Singapore. Sandipan Garg was a close relative of Zubeen and also an Assam Police Service (APS) officer posted in the Kamrup district. Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg and singer Zubeen Garg (right).

Reacting to her cousin-in-law’s arrest, Zubeen Garg’s wife Garrima confirmed she knew Sandipan had been summoned by the Assam CID for questioning and later arrested, but declined to comment further on the matter. "Maybe they have got some clue in his statements. The investigation process is on and it is taking its own course, I can't comment anything on it," she said.

However, she did speak at length about the relationship that her husband and his cousin shared, saying Zubeen was "always proud" of Sandipan.

She shared that Sandipan had only recently joined the police force and, before entering the service, had pursued a career in modelling and acting.

"He did modelling projects with us 3-4 times, he was good in that...Zubeen was always encouraging to new talents and since Sandipan was his first cousin, Zubeen always used to love him and when he got into APS, Zubeen was always proud of him," Garrima said.

She also shared how Zubeen boasted of Sandipan to everyone, calling him "the tallest in the family" and "good-looking".

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 after a swimming accident in Singapore. His cousin Sandipan had accompanied him to the country and was present at the scene when the 52-year-old singer died.

Talking about Sandipan, Garrima Garg also shared that he had expressed his desire to accompany Zubeen to Singapore as he hadn't been abroad before. "He (Sandipan) wanted to go with Zubeen and he was happy to take him along," the singer's wife concluded.

Sandipan Garg has been remanded into a 7-day police custody, and his is the fifth arrest in Zubeen Garg's death probe. "Today we arrested Sandipan following his interrogation. Since an investigation is underway, I can't reveal more than that," special DGP (CID) Assam Police, MP Gupta, who is heading the 10-member SIT, said.

Following his arrest, the Assam government suspended Sandipan Garg from service with immediate effect.

(With inputs from HT correspondent).