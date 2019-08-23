4 pose as AAI officials, dupe Mumbai job aspirant of Rs 51,000

india

A man in Mumbai was duped into paying Rs 51,000 as processing fee for a job by four people impersonating as officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), police have said.

According to Powai Police, the wife of the 38-year-old assistant manager in an insurance company received a text message about a position for ground staff in AAI on July 10.

The man called on the mobile number given in the SMS.

The woman, who received his call, said he must send his resume on their official email id and gave him one with AAI credentials, police said. The man sent his CV and got a call after a few days from another person posing as an AAI official. He was told he has been selected as an assistant manager at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) International Airport, police added.

The man got a call from two more people asking him to deposit Rs 51,000 as charges towards processing fees, GST and others. They asked for more money after which the complainant refused to pay. The callers then switched off their phones.

The man lodged his complaint on August 18 and a first information report was filed under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for impersonation and cheating and 66D of IT act for impersonation using computer resource.

An AAI spokesperson said they are aware of impersonators trying to deceive people with promises of jobs.

“We have been taking various steps for generating awareness about this among the job aspirants by posting the messages on our official website and official Twitter handle. It has been communicated through messages that no websites or agencies have been authorised by AAI either to show vacancy position in their site or to accept any application for recruitment for AAI’s vacancies,” the spokesperson said.

“In case of such incidents, it is advised to contact nearest the police station and AAI will not be responsible for any financial loss or damage,” the official added.

