4 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 06:12 IST

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the ultras fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Guddar in the Devsar area of the south Kashmir district Sunday evening, a police official said. He added that the security forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, four militants were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained,he said. The number of militants killed in April this year has reached 26, the Army said. The total count of the militants killed this year is 58.

“The Army has consistently dominated the Line of Control as well as the hinterland, eliminating the terrorist cadres and their leadership... The Army has therefore been successful in developing a positive security environment and the Awaam (people) feels assured about their safety...,” the official added.