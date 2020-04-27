e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 4 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

4 terrorists killed in J&K encounter

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the ultras fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Guddar in the Devsar area of the south Kashmir district Sunday evening, a police official said.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 06:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained,the police official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained,the police official said.(ANI file photo. Representative image )
         

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the ultras fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Guddar in the Devsar area of the south Kashmir district Sunday evening, a police official said. He added that the security forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, four militants were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained,he said. The number of militants killed in April this year has reached 26, the Army said. The total count of the militants killed this year is 58.

“The Army has consistently dominated the Line of Control as well as the hinterland, eliminating the terrorist cadres and their leadership... The Army has therefore been successful in developing a positive security environment and the Awaam (people) feels assured about their safety...,” the official added.

tags
top news
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
Kim Jong Un mystery grows on reports of train, medical team
Kim Jong Un mystery grows on reports of train, medical team
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news