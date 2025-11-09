4-year-old kidnapped, raped in Bengal's Hooghly: 5 chilling revelations in case so far

A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while she was sleeping beside her grandmother and sexually assaulted in West Bengal's Hooghly district, near Kolkata. Officials said she was found lying unconscious with injury marks near a drain in the Tarakeshwar railway station on Saturday afternoon.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday when the child was asleep beside her grandmother at a railway shed in Tarakeshwar. Officials said she was found lying unconscious with injury marks near a drain in the area on Saturday afternoon, news agency PTI reported.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.

Bengal kidnap-rape case: 5 chilling details