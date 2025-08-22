Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

40% of chief ministers face criminal cases: ADR

PTI |
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:48 pm IST

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has declared 89 cases against him, the highest, followed by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, who declared 47.

Of the 30 chief ministers in the country, 12 of them, or 40 per cent, declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a new report by poll rights body ADR.

The report comes as the government brings three bills that seek the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.(Sansad TV)
The report comes as the government brings three bills that seek the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.(Sansad TV)

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has declared 89 cases against him, the highest, followed by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, who declared 47.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu declared 19, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah declared 13, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren declared five cases.

Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Sukhvinder Singh declared four cases each, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declared two, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declared one case.

The report comes as the government brings three bills that seek the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

According to the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 10, or 33 per cent, of the chief ministers have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation against them.

The ADR said it analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 sitting chief ministers in state Assemblies and Union Territories.

This data is from affidavits they filed prior to contesting their last elections.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 40% of chief ministers face criminal cases: ADR
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On