A 41-year-old agricultural worker died after he was attacked by a wild elephant in Shivamogga district, a forest official said on Sunday. 41-year-old farm worker killed in elephant attack in Shivamogga

Deputy conservator of forests Prasanna Krishna Patagar said: “The incident took place within the Puradal reserve forest, which is part of the Shivamogga wildlife division. The deceased has been identified as Hanumanthappa, a native of Lakshmeshwara in Gadag district, who had been working as a watchman at an arecanut estate for the past five years.”

He said that Hanumanthappa was attacked when he was returning home to Aladevara Hosur after completing his day’s work.

“Hanumanthappa was an employee at an estate owned by Ashfak Ahmad Khan and also worked at other estates. On the day of the incident, he was returning when the elephant attacked him,” Patagar said.

“His body was later found by his wife and fellow villagers inside the forest after a search. The autopsy was conducted at the district’s Mc Gann hospital, and the body has been sent to his native village in Gadag,” he added.

Basavarajendra, a local resident, told HT: “Hanumanthappa usually returned home by 7pm, but when he did not arrive, his wife grew concerned. We organised a search along the village road through the reserve forest, and an hour later we found his body.”

He further said that wild elephants have been known to damage crops like plantains, paddy, arecanut, and coconut in the village but there hasn’t been an incident like this in years. “We have been asking the forest authorities for help to control the elephant menace for months, but they keep saying they lack funds,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, the forest officials confirmed that they have conducted a spot inspection and an investigation is underway. The officer also stated that compensation will be provided to Hanumanthappa’s family in accordance with legal provisions.