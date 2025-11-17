42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina in Saudi Arabia

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after reports that at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed.
At least 42 people were charred to death after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, according to local media in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The victims are believed to be Indian nationals, with several reportedly from Hyderabad.
The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. In an official statement, the state government confirmed that chief minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.