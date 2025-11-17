Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina in Saudi Arabia

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 17, 2025 10:03 am IST

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after reports that at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed.

At least 42 people were charred to death after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, according to local media in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The victims are believed to be Indian nationals, with several reportedly from Hyderabad.

Saudi Arabia bus accident: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead; Telangana government in contact with Indian Embassy in Riyadh.(Reuters / File photo)
Saudi Arabia bus accident: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead; Telangana government in contact with Indian Embassy in Riyadh.(Reuters / File photo)

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. In an official statement, the state government confirmed that chief minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina in Saudi Arabia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On