42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina in Saudi Arabia

At least 42 people were charred to death after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, according to local media in Saudi Arabia on Monday. The victims are believed to be Indian nationals, with several reportedly from Hyderabad. Saudi Arabia bus accident: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead; Telangana government in contact with Indian Embassy in Riyadh.(Reuters / File photo)

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. In an official statement, the state government confirmed that chief minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.