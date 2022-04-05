42 militants killed in 3 months: J&K police chief

SRINAGAR: J&K police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that 42 militants were killed in the first quarter of 2022 and vowed to intensify counter insurgency measures after three back-to-back suspected militant attacks on Monday left a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and four others including three civilians injured.

Singh, who is the union territory’s Director General of Police (DGP), on Tuesday participated in the wreath laying ceremony of a CRPF personnel who lost his life in a militant attack on Monday evening in Srinagar city.

“This is a very cheap act and won’t be tolerated. We –the police, CRPF and other security forces – are doing our job and will keep on guarding. We provide our tributes to the martyred colleague and prayers for the injured colleague,” Singh told the media on the sidelines of the function.

“In the past three months 42 terrorists, who were responsible for such beastly acts, have been killed and legal action has been taken against many more over ground workers (OGWs). And if anyone walks this path, legal actions and counter terrorist operations will be intensified and there will be no reduction,” he said.

CRPF’s head constable Vishal Kumar was killed and another injured after militants fired upon them at Maisuma in Srinagar city. Two non-local migrant workers were also shot at by suspected militants in Pulwama. A civilian belonging to minority community was injured after he was shot at by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Singh also condemned the attacks on civilians. “This is a sign of barbarity and savagery, a beastly act. These activities are akin to an animal gone rogue. Unfortunately, this madness is under the control of somewhere else and we understand that and are taking action,” he said.

“And we all know what the consequence of rogue animals is and that is going to happen. We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities to maintain peace and tranquility,” he said.

The DGP said that killing a person or injuring that too in the holy month of Ramadan when there are prayers for peace world over was unacceptable.

“The civil society does not accept these actions. That is why people in civil circles condemned this yesterday…They were saying that these non-local labourers work for the development of the place and if they are targeted, it won’t be tolerated,” he said.

When asked about the increase in the number of overground workers or militant associates, he said that there is a manifestation of OGWs when they indulge in some activities. “If presence (of OGWs) is more, there is also the quick responsive action by police and forces. A large number of such people are being put out of circulation and legal actions are taken,” he said.

He said that the elements involved in the attacks are the enemies of people. “Our neighbours have issues when the situation improves here and they abhor people earning their livelihood,” he said.

Asked about the number of foreign militants, he said: “We don’t need to go into the numbers of foreign terrorists but their number has certainly dwindled. Last year, 32 foreign terrorists from Pakistan, who had come here to promote terrorism activities, were killed, which is a big number. This year also we have neutralized many foreign terrorists and further action continues”.