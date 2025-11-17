42 Umrah pilgrims from India charred to death in Saudi Arabia bus mishap | Updates
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 12:19 pm IST
At least 16 of those killed in the Saudi Arabia bus mishap were Hyderabad residents
In a horrific incident in Saudi Arabia, 42 Indian pilgrims to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Madinah died after a bus carrying them collided with a diesel tanker, leading to a fire.
Saudi Arabia bus accident: Here are key points so far
- The 42 Umrah pilgrims, all of them from India — a large number among them from Hyderabad — were reportedly charred to death after the bus carrying them collided with a diesel tanker near Madinah (or Medina), according to local media in Saudi Arabia on Monday.
- Preliminary inputs indicate that at least 16 of those killed in the Saudi Arabia bus mishap were Hyderabad residents, Telangana minister D Sridhar Babu said. He added that they were from the Bazarghat area of Mallepalli, and officials are still verifying the identities of the deceased.
- This group had left Hyderabad on November 9 and was returning to Madinah after offering Umrah prayers in Mecca (or Makkah) when the tragedy struck, a relative of the victims said. They had travelled through Al Meena and Al Mecca Travels, Nampally, Hyderabad.
- The Indian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are extending the “fullest support” to those affected and their families, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar. He said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident, and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.
- The Indian embassy in Jeddah announced a helpline number for families of those affected by the accident, and set up a 24x7 control room. The number is 8002440003.
- Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy directed chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to immediately gather details of the victims and ascertain how many people from Telangana were on board.
- AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi sought immediate action from the Centre following the fatal accident. Owaisi said he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, deputy chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who “assured me that they are gathering information about the matter.” He added that he had also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.
- “I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment,” Owaisi said.
