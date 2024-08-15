42-year-old woman murdered at her home in Kolar

A 42-year-old female government school teacher was brutally murdered by unknown people in Mulabagilu town, Kolar district, a police officer said on Thursday. A 42-year-old female government school teacher was brutally murdered by unknown people in Mulabagilu town, Kolar distric (File photo)

Kolar SP B Nikhil said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the victim, identified as Divya Shree, was at her home along with her daughter, who was in her room on the first floor at the time of the attack. Her husband, who runs a business in Mulabagilu, was away at the time. Divya was employed at the Mudiyanuru Government Lower Primary School in Mulabagilu taluk.

The officer said: “Preliminary investigations suggest the attack took place between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm. We suspect two-three armed people barged into the house and attacked her, leaving no time for her to raise an alarm. She died on the spot. We are ruling out robbery as a motive and believe the crime may have been driven by personal rivalry or a grudge. We have deployed sniffer dogs and a forensic team to gather more evidence.”

He further said that upon hearing the noise, the victim’s 19-year-old daughter rushed in to check her mother and was confronted by the attackers. She narrowly escaped by retreating to her room and locking the door.

SP Nikhil noted that the miscreants seemed to be aware of the husband’s routine, carrying out the attack during his absence. “Forensic teams have collected crucial evidence from the crime scene, and we are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas. We are confident that we will solve the case within the next 48 hours,” he added.