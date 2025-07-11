Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Man dies after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Officials said Manoj Sharma’s body was recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, adding that the emergency call was received at 1.56 am.

A 46-year-old man died after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad market in the early hours of Friday, a fire services official said.

The building that collapsed in the early hours of Friday housed several shops. (Shutterstock) (Pic used for representation)

The body of Manoj Sharma was found in the debris, he said, adding a call about the collapse was received at 1.56 am.

The building housed multiple shops, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

