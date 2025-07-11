Man dies after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad Market
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 10:58 AM IST
Officials said Manoj Sharma’s body was recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, adding that the emergency call was received at 1.56 am.
A 46-year-old man died after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Azad market in the early hours of Friday, a fire services official said.
The body of Manoj Sharma was found in the debris, he said, adding a call about the collapse was received at 1.56 am.
The building housed multiple shops, the Delhi Fire Services official said.
