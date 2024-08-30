46-year-old sent to judicial custody for killing man at airport

A 46-year-old man, accused of killing an airport worker at the Kempegowda International Airport, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, a police officer said. The accused had grown increasingly angry after his wife, who had been living separately due to marital discord, for continuing to be associated with the victim (File photo)

The officer said the incident took place on Wednesday at around 6:30 pm when the victim, identified as Ramakrishna (45), was working as a trolley puller at the airport. His wife also works at the airport as a sweeper. The couple resided in a rented house in Chikkajala area of Bengaluru.

Airport police inspector B Mallikarjuna said: “The accused, Ramesh, allegedly harboured a grudge against Ramakrishna, accusing him of having an affair with his wife. The feud, which dates back to 2011, escalated over the years. Enraged by the separation from his wife, Ramesh had been waiting for an opportunity to confront Ramakrishna after his warnings were ignored.”

“Both men, originally from Thimmanahalli village, had been living in Bengaluru for over a decade. The accused had grown increasingly angry after his wife, who had been living separately due to marital discord, for continuing to be associated with Ramakrishna,” he said.

The officer said on Wednesday, Ramesh arrived at the airport with a photograph of Ramakrishna and inquired about him from security personnel. “He waited near the Terminal 1 exit until he saw Ramakrishna collecting trolleys left by passengers. Ramesh then ambushed him, stabbing him multiple times in the neck. Ramakrishna died instantly,” he said.

Following the incident, the police cordoned off the area. Ramesh was arrested and charged under BNS Section 103 (murder). He was produced before the ACMM court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.