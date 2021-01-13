IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive
This command structure will also include dedicated units to tackle any adverse events following immunization that include side-effects of the vaccines. (Representative Image)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
This command structure will also include dedicated units to tackle any adverse events following immunization that include side-effects of the vaccines. (Representative Image)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
india news

4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive

Assisted by committees, task forces and control room personnel, an army of government officials and representatives of foreign aid agencies will monitor the complex immunisation drive at every level and act quickly to keep the programme on track if anything goes amiss.
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST

The authorities have put in place a four-tier supervisory and management system that stretches down to the district and block levels to ensure a smooth roll-out of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination programme, which will begin on January 16.

Assisted by committees, task forces and control room personnel, an army of government officials and representatives of foreign aid agencies will monitor the complex immunisation drive at every level and act quickly to keep the programme on track if anything goes amiss, people familiar with the matter said.

This command structure will also include dedicated units to tackle any adverse events following immunization that include side-effects of the vaccines. At the state as well as district levels, special committees on adverse events have been formed, in line with the official guidelines.

The National Expert Group on Covid Vaccine (NEGVAC), the nerve-centre of the Narendra Modi government for all vaccine-related issues, has played its role since August 202. Now, as the vials started reaching the hinterland of India and vaccination, it is the turn of the rest of the machinery to get into the act.

Every state will have a steering committee as well as a task force and a control room to monitor the immunisation drive. The steering committee will be headed by the chief secretary and the health secretary will head the task force.

The steering committee, comprising representatives of several departments, has been assigned tasks such as oversight on the creation of a database of health-care workers, review of the preparedness of the cold chain, operational planning and even to devise strategies to tackle “anticipated state-specific challenges,” the people cited above said.

This panel will also be in charge of financial planning and explore the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to pay for activities related to the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The state task force, which meets at least once a fortnight, will oversee the roll-out of the vaccines, develop a media plan to address rumors and will be responsible for social mobilization of the vaccine recipients. It will resolve issues of micro-planning, logistics, human resource availability, training and waste management.

The control rooms, with a clear chain of command, will be involved in day-to-day planning for mobilization of workforce as well as logistics. The guideline issued by the Centre said: “They need to oversee that while planning for the sessions and session site allocation” and “ensure that there is no delayed decision making.”

The urban centres, which are expected to see a higher concentration of vaccine recipients and vaccination sites, will have their own separate task forces. Headed by the municipal commissioner, their work will be similar to that of their district counterpart.

The block task force, headed by a sub-divisional magistrate or a block development officer, will meet every week and are entrusted with identifying vaccinators across government and private sectors, monitor the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines at the block level and ensure minimal disruption of other routine health services.

The immunization will see a mega workforce—mostly comprising government officials—with specific duties.

“For us, it is an extension of the ongoing universal immunization programme. But this is the first time, a vaccination of such a large scale is taking place in a time-bound manner. No wonder there will be several backroom boys and managers playing crucial roles behind each vaccination,” an official familiar with the matter said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
BJP chief JP Nadda will address a function to mark the 51st anniversary of the Tughlak magazine in Chennai. (File photo)
BJP chief JP Nadda will address a function to mark the 51st anniversary of the Tughlak magazine in Chennai. (File photo)
india news

Pongal sets the stage for electoral battle in Tamil Nadu

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress will be in the state to join in the Pongal celebrations and initiate the process of preparing for the electoral battle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northwest of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)(AP)
Indian army soldiers display a cordon and search operation (CASO) during a training session at a corps battle school at Sarol in Rajouri, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northwest of Jammu, India, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control. The training focused on tactical exercises, battle drills, firing practice, counterinsurgency operations and acclimatization of soldiers to the harsh weather conditions. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)(AP)
india news

Army officer develops 'microcopter' for tracking terrorists inside buildings

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The microcopter has been developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi international airport. (HT Archive)
New Delhi international airport. (HT Archive)
india news

Delhi international airport to get first of its kind genome sequencing lab today

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:34 AM IST
The laboratory is being launched at the New Delhi international airport for testing samples of all travellers arriving into the country who test positive for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCB has intensified crackdown in Mumbai after the arrest of Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Mucchad Panwala shop, and Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer.(File photo)
NCB has intensified crackdown in Mumbai after the arrest of Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Mucchad Panwala shop, and Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer.(File photo)
india news

Mumbai drug racket: More raids by NCB after arrest of Nawab Malik's son-in-law

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:12 AM IST
The NCB summoned NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer after an alleged online transaction of 20,000 between him and one of the accused was found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youth Congress members collect soil for the nationwide campaign titled Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheedon Ke Naam. (Photo: Sourced)
Youth Congress members collect soil for the nationwide campaign titled Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheedon Ke Naam. (Photo: Sourced)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Youth Congress collects soil for India’s map as a tribute

By Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:55 AM IST
During the campaign from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the soil will be collected, especially from villages and home towns of the 65 farmers, who have lost their lives during the agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers celebrate Lohri during their ongoing protest, at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 13. (File photo)
Farmers celebrate Lohri during their ongoing protest, at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 13. (File photo)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders continue to see restrictions

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:46 AM IST
In all, Delhi’s ten border points -- eight with Haryana and two with Uttar Pradesh -- remain impacted fully or partially
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow: UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh flags off the first batch of Covishield vaccine, which arrived from Pune's Serum Institute of India, at Chaudhary Charab Singh airport in Lucknow, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI01_12_2021_000177B)(PTI)
Lucknow: UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh flags off the first batch of Covishield vaccine, which arrived from Pune's Serum Institute of India, at Chaudhary Charab Singh airport in Lucknow, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI01_12_2021_000177B)(PTI)
india news

1.65 cr vaccines doses dispatched to states: Which state received how much

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Some states have received doses of both Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man rides cycle near the Vijay Chowk, amid a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi on January 12. (File photo)
A man rides cycle near the Vijay Chowk, amid a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi on January 12. (File photo)
india news

Delhi AQI continues to worsen, in very poor category today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The air quality in Delhi continued to worsen, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am on Thursday being 392, on the far end of the very poor zone
READ FULL STORY
Close
People travel on a tractor trolly amid low visibility due to dense fog, in Gurugram on January 13. (PTI)
People travel on a tractor trolly amid low visibility due to dense fog, in Gurugram on January 13. (PTI)
india news

Air quality deteriorates over NW India; temperature to stay below normal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Due to dry north/northwesterly winds blowing over the region, minimum temperatures are likely to remain below normal over most parts of northwest India during next 3-4 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the girl’s father, who works as a daily wager in Punjab and returned home on hearing of the incident, the four forced their way into the house where she lived and raped her. (Representative Image)(AP FILE)
According to a complaint filed on Tuesday by the girl’s father, who works as a daily wager in Punjab and returned home on hearing of the incident, the four forced their way into the house where she lived and raped her. (Representative Image)(AP FILE)
india news

12-year-old gang-raped, set on fire in Muzaffarpur; four booked: Cops

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The four suspects have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sahebganj senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant said. A police team is trying to catch the men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the scheme, farmers pay between 1% and 2% of the total premium. The rest is shared between the Centre and states on a 50-50 basis.
Under the scheme, farmers pay between 1% and 2% of the total premium. The rest is shared between the Centre and states on a 50-50 basis.
india news

PM hails crop insurance scheme on five year completion

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:38 AM IST
On Wednesday, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the scheme, calling it a “milestone” to protect farm incomes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
india news

Govt clears 48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh calls pact a ‘game changer’ for self-reliance in Indian defence manufacturing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Section 176 (1A) was inserted in the statute in 2005, mandating an enquiry by judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate in cases of death, rapes and disappearances in custody; such enquiries were done by executive magistrates before 2005. (Representative Image)(Representative photo)
Section 176 (1A) was inserted in the statute in 2005, mandating an enquiry by judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate in cases of death, rapes and disappearances in custody; such enquiries were done by executive magistrates before 2005. (Representative Image)(Representative photo)
india news

Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The revised NHRC order says probe will be held in all cases of custodial deaths by a judicial or metropolitan magistrate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A counterterrorism official, who did not want to be named, said the information about the tunnel was shared by NIA with central intelligence agencies, BSF, and the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Police in March 2020, and since then, efforts were made to locate it. (Representative Image)
A counterterrorism official, who did not want to be named, said the information about the tunnel was shared by NIA with central intelligence agencies, BSF, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police in March 2020, and since then, efforts were made to locate it. (Representative Image)
india news

BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The tunnel, approximately 100m long on the Indian side and believed to be 50-60m long on the Pakistani side, is suspected to have been used by JeM terrorists to infiltrate India at least four times since April 2018, intelligence officials added on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the backdrop of the ‘Metoo’ movement, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday urged all recognised political parties to form internal committees immediately to look into complaints of sexual harassment .(HT Photo)
In the backdrop of the ‘Metoo’ movement, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday urged all recognised political parties to form internal committees immediately to look into complaints of sexual harassment .(HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP