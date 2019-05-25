Today in New Delhi, India
5.0 magnitude quake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake struck Andaman Islands region at around 2:52 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the IMD said.

india Updated: May 25, 2019 09:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands)
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale shook Andaman Islands region in the wee hours of Saturday. (Representative Image/AFP File Photo)

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale shook Andaman Islands region in the wee hours of Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 2:52 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the IMD said.

No casualties, injuries or damage to property has been reported so far.

The region prone to frequent earthquakes was jolted by 4.1 and 5.6 intensity quakes on May 21 and May 22, respectively.

First Published: May 25, 2019 08:43 IST

