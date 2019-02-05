5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir, no reports of casualties

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.6 rocked Kashmir Tuesday causing panic among the residents who ran out of their homes.

The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety,officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar, the officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage due to the quake so far.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 22:59 IST