5.8-magnitude earthquake shudders Andaman and Nicobar islands

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday morning.

The quake, which had its epicentre in the Andaman islands, occurred at 6:09 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 22, 2019 11:15 IST