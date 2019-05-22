Today in New Delhi, India
5.8-magnitude earthquake shudders Andaman and Nicobar islands

The quake, which had its epicentre in the Andaman islands, occurred at 6:09 am.

india Updated: May 22, 2019 11:25 IST
Press Trust of India
The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.(Representative Image/AFP File Photo)

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday morning.

The quake, which had its epicentre in the Andaman islands, occurred at 6:09 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 22, 2019 11:15 IST

