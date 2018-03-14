5 armed forces personnel prosecuted for leaking sensitive info since 2015: Govt

Five armed forces personnel have been prosecuted for alleged involvement in spying and leaking of classified information since 2015, the government said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre said an Army personnel and another person from the Indian Air Force were arrested in 2015 for alleged involvement in espionage activities.

Both of them are under judicial custody at present, he said, adding that the IAF personnel has already been dismissed from service.

Bhamre said two Army personnel were punished by the Army in 2017 for alleged involvement in espionage.

In the current year, a security personal was caught for alleged involvement in spying and leaking of classified information, he said. The person is lodged in Tihar jail, the minister said.

Bhamre said the personnel may have been honey-trapped.

“Some inimical intelligence agencies have been reported to be allegedly involved in these activities. Service personnel are regularly educated about the modus operandi being adopted by the inimical agencies/agents,” he said.