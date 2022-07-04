5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP's Guna district
Five people, including two women, have been arrested for setting a 45-year-old tribal woman on fire over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said on Sunday.
According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, identified as Rampyaru Sehariya, has been admitted to district hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious.
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna.
They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Rampyari’s husband Arjun Sehariya, 52, a resident of Dhanoria village, told the police that he had six-and-a-half bighas of leased land but Pratap, Hanumant and Shyam, all residents of the same village, were trying to encroach.
“Naib tehsildar Bamori assessed the land in May and gave the possession of the land to Arjun. But on July 2, the three Dhakads reached there to sow soybean crop,” said the SP, adding that Rampyaru Sehariya stopped them from sowing.
“Pratap Dhakad, Hanumat Dhakad and Shyam Dhakad poured diesel on Rampyari and set her on fire. Arjun went to the field at around 2.30 pm and found his wife screaming. She told him that the three accused set her on fire by pouring diesel. Arjun rushed his wife to the district hospital,” the SP added.
“We have arrested all the accused and further investigation is on,” the SP said.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics