5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP's Guna district

Five people, including two women, have been arrested for setting a 45-year-old tribal woman on fire over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday and the victim, identified as Rampyaru Sehariya, has been admitted to district hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious.

The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna.

They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.

Rampyari’s husband Arjun Sehariya, 52, a resident of Dhanoria village, told the police that he had six-and-a-half bighas of leased land but Pratap, Hanumant and Shyam, all residents of the same village, were trying to encroach.

“Naib tehsildar Bamori assessed the land in May and gave the possession of the land to Arjun. But on July 2, the three Dhakads reached there to sow soybean crop,” said the SP, adding that Rampyaru Sehariya stopped them from sowing.

“Pratap Dhakad, Hanumat Dhakad and Shyam Dhakad poured diesel on Rampyari and set her on fire. Arjun went to the field at around 2.30 pm and found his wife screaming. She told him that the three accused set her on fire by pouring diesel. Arjun rushed his wife to the district hospital,” the SP added.

“We have arrested all the accused and further investigation is on,” the SP said.

