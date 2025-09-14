Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
5 Bangladeshi students of NIT Silchar suspended for campus violence

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:06 pm IST

The NIT Silchar director said that the five Bangladeshi students were also found in possession of narcotic substances and they will be sent back to Bangladesh

Silchar: Five students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar, all Bangladeshi nationals studying under Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships, have been suspended for violent clashes inside the campus.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar.
They were also found in possession of narcotic substances, according to NIT authorities. The institute’s director, Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya, said all five will be sent back to Bangladesh.

“We have adequate evidence to establish that they were actively involved in mass violence in the campus and they have been suspended for two semesters. Since they are not allowed to attend classes, they will be sent back to their country soon,” Baidya told HT on Sunday.

The incident occurred on September 8, when a group of third-year students from Bangladesh allegedly attacked fellow Bangladeshi students.

“We investigated the matter thoroughly and finally suspended the five prime accused for one academic year. They have also been expelled from the hostel as part of the punishment on September 12,” the director said.

S. S. Dhar, dean of students’ welfare, said narcotic substances were recovered from the rooms of the accused, which was taken into account while deciding the disciplinary action. “Primarily, the action was for in-campus violence, but the suspected use of narcotics was also considered,” Dhar told HT.

According to eyewitnesses, around 11.30 pm on September 8, the five students went on a rampage, allegedly under the influence of drugs, and attacked their compatriots.

“They were armed with rods, knives and screwdrivers, and targeted Bangladeshi students from the final year, causing serious injuries in an attack that lasted nearly 30 minutes,” said one student on condition of anonymity.

Another witness said the accused initially assaulted students from their own batch. “When the seniors tried to intervene, the attackers called them to a room for discussion, suddenly switched off the lights and resumed the assault with weapons, leading to further injuries,” the student recounted.

Several injured students were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). Two of them sustained severe head injuries and required intensive care, according to fellow students.

The NIT authorities said they conducted their own investigation, with a senior ICCR officer from the Guwahati zone also visiting the campus. “We are satisfied with our investigation and the disciplinary measures taken. Hence, we did not inform the police,” said Dhar.

“The ICCR director from Guwahati, who visited the campus on Saturday, was also satisfied with our investigation and the actions taken against the students,” he added.

NIT Silchar has witnessed several incidents of campus violence in recent years. A former student was even arrested a few years ago for allegedly selling drugs, claiming he supplied narcotics to the campus.

