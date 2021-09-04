Home / India News / 5 ‘mystery deaths’ in Bihar trigger panic, docs rushed
5 ‘mystery deaths’ in Bihar trigger panic, docs rushed

A team of doctors was sent to Bihar’s East Champaran district on Saturday, after the deaths of five members of a family under mysterious circumstances over the last five days triggered panic and anger among local residents, officials familiar with the matter said
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Dr Sharvan Paswan, in charge of Motihari public health centre, suspected it to be a case of food poisoning or snake bite.

Dr Anil Sinha, deputy superintendent (in-charge) of Sadar hospital in Motihari said: “Blood clots were noticed on the nasal passage and mouth of deceased. An autopsy was inconclusive...”

Family members of the deceased, however, alleged exorcism. Agitated villagers blocked the Motihari-Pakaridayal road for hours in protest.

Police have identified the deceased as Ravindra Prasad (40), Deventi Kumari (12), Anshu Kumar (10), Kallu Kumar (6) and Priyanshu Kumar (5).

