5 new Amrit Bharat trains to be flagged off by PM Modi today. Check routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will flag off five Amrit Bharat Express trains, two from Assam's Nagaon and three from West Bengal's Singur. These trains reportedly run on modern LHB coaches featuring advanced push-pull technology, which enhances speed, ensures smoother operation, and improves passenger comfort. PM Modi to flag off 5 new Amrit Bharat trains today. (X/@AshwiniVaishnaw)

The non-AC trains are equipped with amenities such as ergonomically designed berths, modular toilets, LED lighting, CCTV cameras, and mobile charging points.

Amrit Bharat trains from Assam On Sunday, during his visit to Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district, the Prime Minister will launch two Amrit Bharat Express trains. “These new train services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for the people,” the government said in a press release.

Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak: This train will serve various districts across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Key stops include Kamrup, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad, Jhajjar, and Rohtak.

Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar): Connecting Nagaland, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, this service will cover districts like Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Alipurduar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, and Lucknow.

Amrit Bharat trains from West Bengal During his visit to West Bengal's Singur on Sunday, the Prime Minister will flag off three more Amrit Bharat Express trains:

Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal: This train will connect districts in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, including Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Patna, Giridih, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and East Delhi.

Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras: Serving West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, this route includes Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman, Deoghar, Patna, Chandauli, and Varanasi.

Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram: This train links West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, covering Howrah, Paschim Medinipur, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Chennai, and Kanchipuram.

Key features of Amrit Bharat Express The new features in the Amrit Bharat trains include enhanced seating, foldable snack tables, LED lighting, and fans protected by stainless-steel grills, HT reported earlier.

The Railways said that air-spring suspension bogies will significantly improve ride stability, while an integrated passenger information system provides real-time onboard updates.