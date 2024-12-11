5% of 21.8 million transport vehicles in India have speed governors: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Only 5% of the 21.8 million transport vehicles in the country are fitted with speed-limiting devices, union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister said 180 million e-challans were issued between 2019 and 2023 by 31 states and UTs (HT File Photo/Parveen Kumar)

Responding to a question by Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil from Gujarat, Gadkari said all transport vehicles manufactured after October 2015 are mandated by law to have a speed governor, either installed by the manufacturer, or at the dealership, with a maximum pre-set speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

The minister said that 1.07 million transport vehicles out of a total of 21.8 million are fitted with the device.

The minister also said 180 million e-challans were issued between 2019 and 2023 by 31 states and UTs for violation of traffic and transport rules, leading to collection of ₹12,631 crore in fines and penalties.

The minister said these figures did not include Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar where the system of e-challans is yet to be implemented.

According to the data, Tamil Nadu (55.8 million), Uttar Pradesh (44 million), Kerala (18.8 million) and Haryana (10.3 million crore) have issued the highest number of e-challans.

At ₹2,495 crore, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states in terms of collection of fines. Haryana ( ₹1,466 crore) is next, followed by Bihar ( ₹1,404) and Rajasthan ( ₹1,393 crore).