5 of Kerala family found dead, cops suspect suicide

Kochi: A family of five, including three children, were found dead at a rented accommodation near Pala in Kottayam district on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy to know the exact cause of deaths. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said, the couple’s three children were aged 4, 2 and 7 months old.

“It is suspected that the 44-year-old man killed his wife and three children before dying by suicide. While he was found hanging, his wife had injuries to her head indicating that she was hit with a hammer. But she also had injuries around her neck hinting at the usage of a rope to strangle her. The eldest child too had injuries on his head and marks around his neck. The other two kids had no visible marks and may have been strangled to death,” said Binu, a sub-inspector at Pala police station.

The couple faced financial hardships and police suspect it may have led to the man killing his family. “We found many documents pointing to debt. From the statements of family members it can be ascertained that there was no reason, other than financial hardships, behind taking the extreme step,” he said.