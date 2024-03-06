 5 of Kerala family found dead, cops suspect suicide | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / 5 of Kerala family found dead, cops suspect suicide

5 of Kerala family found dead, cops suspect suicide

ByVishnu Varma
Mar 06, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Family of five found dead in rented accommodation near Pala, Kottayam. Police suspect man killed wife, children, then died by suicide due to financial hardships.

Kochi: A family of five, including three children, were found dead at a rented accommodation near Pala in Kottayam district on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy to know the exact cause of deaths. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police have sent the bodies for autopsy to know the exact cause of deaths. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said, the couple’s three children were aged 4, 2 and 7 months old.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It is suspected that the 44-year-old man killed his wife and three children before dying by suicide. While he was found hanging, his wife had injuries to her head indicating that she was hit with a hammer. But she also had injuries around her neck hinting at the usage of a rope to strangle her. The eldest child too had injuries on his head and marks around his neck. The other two kids had no visible marks and may have been strangled to death,” said Binu, a sub-inspector at Pala police station.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy to know the exact cause of deaths.

The couple faced financial hardships and police suspect it may have led to the man killing his family. “We found many documents pointing to debt. From the statements of family members it can be ascertained that there was no reason, other than financial hardships, behind taking the extreme step,” he said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On