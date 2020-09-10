5 Rafale fighters formally inducted in combat fleet

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:39 IST

Ambala: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force was a game-changer for the country’s security, and a strong message to those who challenged India’s sovereignty, even as IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said the warplanes could not have joined the combat fleet at a more opportune time considering the current security scenario.

The comments, made during a ceremony at the Ambala airbase to mark the formal induction of the Rafale fighters, come amid military tensions between Indian and China in the sensitive Ladakh sector.

French defence minister Florence Parly said the Rafale jets would give India a military edge in the region.

Five of the 36 Rafales ordered by India from France reached Ambala -- India’s oldest air force base -- on July 29 but a formal induction ceremony was held on Thursday. These Rafale jets are part of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, which is also known as the Golden Arrows.

Thursday’s ceremony marked the full operational induction of the Rafale jets into the IAF, Bhadauria said. “They have already flown and familiarised in our operational environment [after their arrival] and undergone intense integrated training with other combat fleets including firing of advanced weapons…They are good to go and deliver,” the IAF chief said.

The Rafales have even flown in the Ladakh sector and the country’s eastern region, officials said, requesting anonymity.

In her speech, Parly said the induction of Rafale into the IAF was a symbol of strong ties between India and France, describing the bilateral relationship as “rock solid and time tested.” She said France supported India’s bid for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

The French defence minister assured India of timely delivery of remaining 31 fighter jets. She said France was totally committed to the Make in India initiative that has been a reality for the French industry for several years particularly in defence sector like in submarines.

“We are fully committed to the Make in India initiative as well as to the further integration of Indian manufactures into our global supply chains,” she said.

She added that Make in India has been a reality for the French industry for several years, particularly for defence equipment like submarines. “Many French companies and design offices are now established in India and now I hope that others will come to offer their support and services,” she said.

The Rafale weaponry includes Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, Mica multi-mission air-to-air missiles, and Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles -- weapons that allow fighter pilots to attack air and ground targets from standoff ranges. The IAF chief said after the planes landed on July 29, the Golden Arrows squadron “has been really busy and in an overdrive to operationalise” the Rafales.

The Rafale fighters will significantly enhance the offensive capabilities of the air force with their advanced weaponry, high-tech sensors, superior radar for detection and tracking of targets, and ability to carry an impressive payload, experts and officials said.

The defence minister reiterated India’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances, with the statement coming against the backdrop of threatening military moves by China in the eastern Ladakh theatre. “The induction is significant in the context of the recent security developments prevailing along our borders…or if I may say created on our frontiers [by adversaries],” Singh said.

“The intentions of military are as strong as it can be... Strengthening our defence is aimed at achieving international peace and stability and we do not want to take any step that can endanger international peace. We have the same expectation of our neighbours and other countries of the world,” he said.

The next batch of three to four Rafale jets (out of a total of 36 aircraft) is expected to reach Ambala from France in October followed by a third batch in December. All deliveries will be completed by the end of 2021.

“Rafale means gust of wind in French or even burst of fire. In military terms, India will acquire a world-class capability that will give it incredible sovereignty. And in strategic terms, the Rafales will give India an edge over the entire region to defend itself,” Parly said, calling the jet a powerful military aircraft.

The jets have been specially tailored for IAF. India-specific enhancements on the Rafales include a helmet-mounted sight, radar warning receivers, flight data recorders with storage for 10 hours of data, infrared search and track systems, jammers and cold engine start capability to operate from high-altitude bases.

“The full range of missions and the capability enhancement this fleet brings to IAF is even more impressive,” Bhadauria said.

Before the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale, a traditional “Sarva Dharma Puja” (multi-faith prayer) was performed at the Ambala airbase which was home to the humble biplane a century ago. The line-up of events included a fly-past by Rafales, Sukhoi-30s and Jaguars, solo displays by the Rafale and the Tejas light combat aircraft, and some breathtaking manoeuvres by IAF’s Sarang helicopter stunt team.